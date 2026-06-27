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Loud Blasts, Gunfire Rock Karachi Near Pakistan Rangers HQ, Suicide Attack Suspected

Heavy gunfire and loud blasts were reported near Pakistan Rangers HQ in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area amid a suspected suicide attack, prompting an intense exchange of fire as additional forces rushed to the scene.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Loud Blasts, Gunfire Rock Karachi Near Pakistan Rangers HQ, Suicide Attack Suspected
Loud Blasts, Gunfire Rock Karachi Near Pakistan Rangers HQ, Suicide Attack Suspected | Image: Republic Source

Karachi: Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area was rocked by loud explosions and heavy gunfire near the Pakistan Rangers headquarters on Saturday evening. According to reports, the officials suspected it was a suicide attack. Following the incident, additional forces were rushed to the spot as an intense exchange of fire continued.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. 

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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