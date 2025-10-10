Loud Noises: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi Mocks Pakistan’s Failed Airstrikes

New Delhi: In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi mocked Islamabad’s recent strikes, saying they were nothing more than “loud noises” in Kabul with no real damage. Speaking from New Delhi during his historic visit, the first high-level engagement between India and Afghanistan since the Taliban government’s formation in August 2021, Muttaqi dismissed Pakistan’s claims of targeting militants across the border.

‘Loud Noises’ and a ‘Big Mistake’

“We were here in New Delhi, so we also heard. Respected Zabiullah Mujahid Sahib reported that a voice was heard in Kabul. We searched all night, but we have not found any trace of damage. We don't know who made those sounds. Did the miners blow up some of the things? Or is it something else? Of course, in the border areas... In our remote areas, there is a problem. We are responsible for it. And we consider this work of the Pakistani government to be a big mistake. And problems cannot be solved with this. The history of Afghanistan is a witness that such issues cannot be solved by force. We have opened the door of negotiation and negotiations. There should be negotiation and the problems in the body and mind should solve their own problems. Our desire is that such a mistake should not be repeated,” he said.

‘They Have Not Tested the Courage of the Afghans’

Taking a direct dig at Pakistan’s military establishment, Muttaqi asserted that “they have not tested the courage of the Afghans.” He added, “If people do, they should first ask the British, then the Soviet Union, then the United States, then NATO, so that they can understand you a little, that it is not good to play such games with Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan, the government of Afghanistan, the current policy of Afghanistan is a balanced policy. It is a peaceful policy.”

Muttaqi’s visit marks the full restoration of diplomatic ties between India and Afghanistan after nearly four years. During his stay in Delhi, he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his team, signaling a major diplomatic thaw and a new chapter in bilateral relations.

‘Trade Routes Must Reopen Between India and Afghanistan’

While addressing the Indian media, Muttaqi also emphasized the importance of trade routes between the two countries. “These routes belong to the people, they are the source of their livelihood. They must not be closed. This route is the nearest and most convenient for trade between Afghanistan and India. Goods that come from Afghanistan to India or go from India to Afghanistan are much cheaper through this route. Therefore, our wish from both countries is to reopen these routes so that trade can resume and keep growing day by day.”

‘India to Upgrade Its Technical Mission in Kabul’

Speaking about diplomatic ties, he said, “You know, for the past four years, relations between India and Afghanistan have been gradually improving. This is our first visit to India. Today, it was decided that India will enhance its technical mission in Kabul into a diplomatic one. And similarly, our diplomats will come to Delhi. This gradual process, moving toward normalization, is the goal.”

He also highlighted India’s role in supporting Afghan sports. “About sports, in this field, India has always supported Afghanistan. Many of our players have learned here, and this cooperation continues. Alhamdulillah, our sports teams are progressing day by day, and we hope these relations will grow further.”

‘Peace Prevails, Propaganda Is Wrong’

On governance, Muttaqi defended the Taliban administration’s record since its takeover in August 2021. “Alhamdulillah, since our government came into power after August 15, 2021, before that, between 200 and 400 people were dying daily. Now, in the past four years, not a single such incident has happened. The laws are enforced, and everyone receives their rights. Those who spread propaganda are wrong, they want Afghanistan to follow Western-style freedom. But every country has its own traditions, principles, and laws according to which it operates.”

“So, saying there is no justice in Afghanistan is wrong. If people were unhappy, then how has peace prevailed? Has peace in Afghanistan ever come through force? The Soviet Union couldn’t bring peace. The Americans couldn’t bring peace. But today, after 40–45 years, there is a united government and no conflicts, no clashes, no opposition groups. This shows that the people are content with the current system, they see their government as legitimate and are satisfied with it.”

‘Easier Visas, Educational Cooperation Discussed’

Muttaqi further said that both sides agreed to ease visa processes for students, traders, and patients. “Yes, today we discussed visa facilitation, for students, traders, and patients. Both sides agreed that visa processes should become easier. Regarding education, the progress will continue through cooperation between our educational institutions, God willing, in mutual understanding.”

When asked if Afghan women would be allowed to come to India to study, he replied, “We have said that such matters will be discussed between the relevant ministries later to decide how things will proceed.”

On investment opportunities, he said, “Yes, we also discussed this. Afghanistan has vast mineral resources and opportunities. There is peace and better facilities now. What’s needed are two things, technology, so people can come and work, and skilled experts in the field. There are already many people working there in factories, especially in pharmaceuticals, and more can come.”

‘No Foreign Military Forces Accepted in Afghanistan’

Touching upon Afghanistan’s military policy, Muttaqi stated firmly, “About Bagram, Afghanistan’s history shows that foreign military forces have never been accepted there, and we will not accept them in the future either. Our decision is clear, Afghanistan is a free, independent country, and it will remain so. If other countries want relations with us, they can come through diplomatic or economic channels, but never in military uniform. Thank you.”