'Love You, America': Biden Shares Final Selfie From The White House

Washington: As the president-elect prepares for the swearing-in ceremony, outgoing US President Joe Biden shared a heartfelt message 'We love you, America.' on X alongside a selfie with his wife, Jill Biden from the White House.

Biden in his post, wrote, "One more selfie for the road. We love you, America," expressing gratitude as he prepares to leave the White House.

On his final full day in office, President Biden planned a trip to South Carolina, a state that played a pivotal role in his 2020 Democratic primary victory, which ultimately led to his election as president.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, he was set to visit a church in North Charleston to worship and deliver remarks on the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday also marks the federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader.

The president used his farewell address earlier in the week to warn of a growing “oligarchy" of ultra-rich interests gaining power and threatening the nation's very democracy.