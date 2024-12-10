'Lowered His Mask to Flirt': The Key Clue That Led to Arrest of Brian Thompson's Assassin

New York: Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old former Ivy League student, was arrested in Pennsylvania after a nationwide manhunt for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York. Mangione, found with a "ghost gun" capable of firing 9MM rounds, faces charges of possessing fake IDs and the weapon. Thompson, 50, was shot dead last week while attending an investors' conference.

Cops obtained Luigi Mangione's image from a youth hostel where he had stayed before the murder. Reports suggest he lowered his mask to flirt with a receptionist, leading to the photo being taken.

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the suspect matched the description they were seeking and was found with multiple items believed to be connected to the murder.

Who is Luigi Mangione, Main Accused in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder: Know More

How Cops Caught Luigi Mangione?

Altoona McDonald's staff tipped off the cops about Mangione, who was wearing a mask and beanie while working on a laptop at the time.

When officers approached him, Mangione presented a fake ID. The police later revealed that he had used one of the fake IDs to check into a Manhattan hotel in New York before the murder. Mangione, an Ivy League University of Pennsylvania student, was identified during the investigation.

Luigi "became quiet and started to shake" when the officers asked him if he had been to New York recently, police added.

Cops say the material recovered from Mangione indicated he harbored "ill will towards corporate America." Reports suggest the suspect criticized the high cost of healthcare in the US in a two-page note, stating, "these parasites had it coming."

Luigi Fled the Crime Scene, Know how

The suspect approached UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson from behind, wearing a hooded top and with his lower face covered, before firing several shots, as seen in video footage from last week. The murder, witnessed by several bystanders, was also captured on CCTV.

After Thompson collapsed, the suspect fled on foot, then rode a bike to Central Park. From there, he took a bus and vanished, leading to a nationwide manhunt.