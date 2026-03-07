LPG Price Hike Amid West Asia War: Domestic Cylinder Prices Increased By Rs 60, Biggest Change Since April 2025

New Delhi: The price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was increased on Saturday, March 7, amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, marking the first revision for household cooking gas in nearly a year. This marks the end of a long period since April 2025, during which prices remained unchanged for domestic consumers.

According to reports, the cost of a standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 60 with immediate effect. The revision also came with a hike in commercial LPG cylinder rates, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder raised by Rs 115 across the country.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 939, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50. The revised rates will come into effect immediately from today.

However, commercial users are facing a steeper increase. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883. In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has gone up from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50.

The latest revision comes after domestic LPG prices remained unchanged since April 2025, when the cost of a cylinder was raised by Rs 50. At the time, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that the increase applied to both subsidised and general category consumers.

While domestic rates had remained stable since then, commercial LPG prices have witnessed multiple revisions over the past several months. On February 1, 2026, on the very day of Union Budget presentation, oil marketing companies (OMCs) announced a rise in the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder by Rs 49, taking the Delhi retail price to Rs 1,740.50.

Earlier, in January 2026, commercial cylinder prices had already seen a sharp increase of Rs 111, pushing the rate in Delhi to Rs 1,691.50. The hike followed two previous reductions in late 2025, including a Rs 15.50 cut in December and a smaller Rs 5 reduction earlier.

In November 2025, OMCs had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 5, bringing the Delhi retail price to Rs 1,590.50. The reduction came after a Rs 15.50 increase implemented in September the same year.

The frequent changes in commercial LPG rates by oil marketing companies is adjusted in accordance with international energy markets and currency fluctuations. Factors such as global LPG benchmarks, exchange rates, shipping costs, insurance, and import-related expenses typically influence retail prices in India.

The latest price revision also comes amid heightened global energy concerns. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, could face disruptions to gas liquefaction output for at least a month following operational issues, potentially affecting supply dynamics in global gas markets.

This comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which escalated into a war after the US and Israel jointly launched airstrikes into the Iranian territory, targeting its top leadership and military bases. It led to the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei bringing a nearly 40-year era to an abrupt closure, and altering the geopolitical situation in the region.

Despite concerns over international energy markets, the government has said that fuel availability in India remains stable. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the country has adequate energy supplies and there is no need for concern among consumers.

“Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers,” he said in a post on X.

The Indian Oil Corporation also issued a statement dismissing rumours circulating on social media about shortages of petrol or diesel, saying fuel stocks are sufficient and supply networks are functioning normally.