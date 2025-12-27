Lufthansa And EasyJet Flights Hit By Mid-Air Medical Emergencies As Passengers Die On Board

New Delhi: Two separate incidents involving a Lufthansa flight from Munich to Beijing and an EasyJet flight from Malaga to London Gatwick forced the two flights to make an emergency landing and face hours of delays. As per reports, a Lufthansa passenger died mid-air on flight LH722, prompting the crew to divert to Kazakhstan's Almaty International Airport. Meanwhile, an EasyJet flight EZY8070 was delayed for nearly 12 hours after an 89-year-old British passenger died shortly after boarding in Malaga.

Reportedly, the Lufthansa flight, operated by Airbus A350 registered as D-AIXO, was en route from Germany's Munich to China's Beijing when a passenger lost consciousness mid-flight. The pilots immediately decided to land the flight and requested an emergency landing at Almaty International Airport. Following the permission, the flight made an emergency landing at the airport, where medical responders boarded the aircraft and confirmed the passenger's death.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft was refuelled and later continued to Beijing, arriving over 2 hours late. The cause of death is reportedly acute heart failure, and an investigation is underway.

EasyJet Flight Delayed After Passenger Death

In another similar incident, an EasyJet flight from Spain's Malaga to London was delayed for nearly 12 hours after an 89-year-old British passenger died shortly after boarding. The woman, who held a valid fit-to-fly certificate, was assisted onto the aircraft in a wheelchair and seated toward the rear of the cabin.

The family members informed staff that the elderly woman felt unwell but was only tired. However, as the aircraft began taxiing, cabin crew noticed her deteriorating condition, and the aircraft returned to the stand. The Spanish airport authorities boarded the aircraft and formally confirmed her death.

The EasyJet crew provided food and drink vouchers to passengers during the delay and offered support to those affected. The airline confirmed that the aircraft returned to the stand due to a medical emergency and stated that the passenger had sadly passed away.