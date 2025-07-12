Lufthansa CEO's Wife On Holiday In Italy Kills Young Woman In Sardinia Car Crash

Rome: The chief executive officer (CEO) of German airline giant Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr's wife, is under formal investigation after her vehicle ran over a young local woman in Porto Cervo, a glittering resort town on the northern coast of Sardinia, where she was holidaying. The incident occurred at Italy’s most luxurious enclaves, where the deadly collision led to a legal action against Carsten Spohr's wife, sending shockwaves through both Italy and Germany.

According to reports, the Lufthansa CEO's wife, identified as Vivian Alexandra Spohr (51), had been driving her SUV through the opulent streets of the Costa Smeralda on holiday when the tragic crash occurred earlier this week. The victim, 24-year-old Gaia Costa, a babysitter and beloved local resident, was crossing a designated pedestrian walkway when she was hit by the car. The reports stated that the law enforcement agencies confirmed that Costa had visibly signalled to the approaching vehicle, reportedly gesturing in an attempt to alert the driver to her presence, only to be struck moments later.

Victim Was Hit And Dragged By Vehicle Lufthansa CEO's Wife Was Driving: Reports

Despite being hit in broad daylight, the SUV allegedly continued for a short distance before passersby furiously flagged the driver down, according to police. It was only then that Vivian Alexandra Spohr came to a halt, at which point she reportedly lost consciousness at the scene, presumably from shock.

The local police and the rescue teams battled to revive the young woman for nearly 20 minutes, but Gaia Costa had suffered fatal head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police in the Italian province of Sassari have confirmed that an official criminal investigation has been launched against Vivian for vehicular homicide, locally referred to as ‘omicidio stradale’. While preliminary toxicology reports have ruled out the presence of alcohol or drugs in her system, investigators are now combing through mobile phone data and security camera footage to ascertain whether a momentary distraction, possibly from a device like a mobile phone, may have played a role in the deadly incident. The prosecutors have warned that any confirmation of reckless or negligent behaviour, even in the absence of intoxication, could considerably affect the outcome of the case.

Lufthansa's CEO's Wife Returns To Her Home In Berlin Amid Investigation

Meanwhile, following the collision, Lufthansa's CEO's wife returned to her home in Berlin, but her lawyer insisted she is fully cooperating with Italian legal authorities. "Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident," stated her legal representative, Angelo Merlini, in a public statement. He added that the family had extended their sincerest condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Italian law does not currently require her to remain on the island during the investigation.

On the other hand, the community of Porto Cervo remained in mourning as residents grapple with the sudden loss of a young woman seen as an integral part of their cultural and social fabric. As per information, the deceased, Gaia Costa, was widely known for her devotion to her hometown. "She was deeply involved in the city's social and cultural life," said Porto Cervo mayor Gianni Addis, who spoke emotionally about the young woman’s contributions to preserving regional heritage. Addis described her as hard-working and cheerful, who was remembered for her vibrant spirit.

As the probe deepens to find out the moments leading up to the fatal crash, what was intended to be a peaceful holiday for a wealthy CEO's wife has turned into an international legal storm.