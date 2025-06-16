Lufthansa Flight Turns Back Mid-Air After Bomb Threat, Hyderabad Refuses Landing

Hyderabad: A Lufthansa flight heading from Frankfurt to Hyderabad had to return mid-air after a bomb threat was reported. Officials said the plane was not given permission to land in India, which led to the aircraft turning around before it entered Indian airspace.

Flight LH752, which took off from Germany on Sunday night, was supposed to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday morning. But before it could reach Indian territory, the plane turned back and safely landed in Frankfurt.

No Landing Clearance After Threat, Says Airline

As per multiple media sources, Hyderabad airport said the bomb alert came in while the flight was still outside Indian skies. As a precaution, Indian authorities denied landing clearance.

Lufthansa also issued a statement, said, “We did not receive landing permission in Hyderabad, and that is why the aircraft returned to Frankfurt.”

There has been no official word yet on what kind of threat was received or how many people were on board the flight.

Another Bomb Scare days Ago on Air India flight

This is the second bomb scare involving a passenger flight in just a few days. On June 13, an Air India flight (AI 379) flying from Phuket (Thailand) to Delhi had to return to the Thai airport shortly after takeoff due to a bomb threat.

That aircraft had taken off around 9:30 am, and soon after, authorities were alerted. Thai airport officials followed emergency procedures and ensured passenger safety.

Both incidents have now raised concerns for international flights coming into India. Security officials have launched investigations and airport security has been tightened, especially for inbound international flights.