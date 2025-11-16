'MAGA' Feud Explodes: Long-Term Ally Taylor Greene Accuses US President Trump Of Inciting Death Threats

Washington, DC: Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced her deep frustration and shock towards US President Donald Trump, alleging that his aggressive public attacks against her have triggered a surge in death threats, forcing her to engage private security firms for protection.

In a lengthy statement posted on X on Saturday, the Georgia lawmaker, known for her staunch support of Trump's MAGA agenda and who helped him to bag a second term at the White House, accused the President of radicalising individuals with rhetoric similar to that which previously led to multiple convictions of men who threatened her life."I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety, as a hotbed of threats against me is being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.

The man I supported and helped get elected. Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalised by the same type of rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time, by the President of the United States," Greene wrote.

Describing the threats as particularly alarming, "as a woman", she drew a parallel to the fear experienced by victims of Jeffrey Epstein, saying the episode has given her "a small understanding" of the pressure those women face. One of the most vocal MAGA supporters in the US Congress, and someone who had constantly voted for Trump's legislation, Greene's collapse in ties with the US President came due to her positions on the recently ended federal government shutdown as well as her vocal campaigning for transparency and the full release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, this recurrent scandal had been continuing to engulf Trump.

In her post, Greene called the President's aggression "completely shocking to everyone" and claimed many of the online attackers are paid trolls."As a woman, I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel.

As a Republican who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump's bills and agenda, his aggression against me, which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), is completely shocking to everyone," her post added. Despite the backlash, she said her phone has been "blowing up with constant amazing support" and expressed gratitude to well-wishers.

The Congresswoman used the incident to call for an end to the "toxic, violent nature of American politics", urging unity to "save our country" from the “Political Industrial Complex.” Earlier in the day, Trump said that he is withdrawing his support for Greene, calling the lawmaker a "lunatic" and accusing her of going "far left".