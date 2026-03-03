Updated 3 March 2026 at 13:34 IST
Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Gerash Region in Iran, USGS Confirms
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Gerash in Iran at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Authorities are monitoring the situation, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck 52 km northwest of Gerash, Iran on March 3, 2026, at 12:24 PM local time (UTC+05:30). The epicenter was located at latitude 28.036°N and longitude 53.789°E, and the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km beneath the Earth’s surface.
