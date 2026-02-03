Republic World
  • Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Strong Tremors Felt In Kolkata And Bangladesh

Updated 3 February 2026 at 21:44 IST

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with strong tremors felt in Kolkata and Bangladesh.

Abhishek Tiwari
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Strong Tremors Felt In Kolkata And Bangladesh | Image: X

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday evening, with tremors felt in Kolkata and Bangladesh. According to reports, the tremors were felt strongly in both regions, with residents running for safety as buildings swayed and objects rattled. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near Akyab in Myanmar, around 70 miles east of the city.

Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited. 

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 3 February 2026 at 21:44 IST