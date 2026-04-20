Major 7.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Tokyo: An earthquake ‌with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck off ​the northeastern coast of ​Japan on Monday afternoon, ⁠the Japan Meteorological ​Agency said.

It warned of a ​tsunami as high as 3 metres (9.84 ft) in Iwate, ​Aomori and Hokkaido ​prefectures.

The tremor had an epicentre in ‌the ⁠Pacific Ocean and was 10 km deep, according to the JMA.

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The ​quake ​measured ⁠an 'upper 5' on Japan's seismic intensity ​scale -- strong enough ​to ⁠make it difficult for people to move around. ⁠In ​many cases, ​unreinforced concrete-block walls collapse.