Major 7.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on Monday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
- World News
- 1 min read
Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on Monday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
It warned of a tsunami as high as 3 metres (9.84 ft) in Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.
The tremor had an epicentre in the Pacific Ocean and was 10 km deep, according to the JMA.
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The quake measured an 'upper 5' on Japan's seismic intensity scale -- strong enough to make it difficult for people to move around. In many cases, unreinforced concrete-block walls collapse.