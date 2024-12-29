New Delhi, India: A passenger plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, killing 85 people reportedly. According to early reports, the plane’s landing gear malfunctioned. The aircraft was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members.

Major Aviation Incidents of 2024: Crashes and Close Calls

South Korea plane crash adds to a series of aviation disasters in 2024.

Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash: 38 people died after an Azerbaijan Airlines flight, which had been due to land in Russia, crash-landed in Kazakhstan on 25th December, 2024. Azerbaijan Airlines stated that the jet crash occurred due to “external physical and technical interference.”

Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 was en route from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to the Russian city of Grozny in the North Caucasus when it was diverted for reasons still unclear and crashed while making an attempt to land in Aktau in Kazakhstan after flying east across the Caspian Sea.

The plane went down about 3 km (2 miles) from Aktau. Cellphone footage circulating online appeared to show the aircraft making a steep descent before crashing into the ground and exploding in a fireball.

Japan Airlines Collision: In January, a Japan Airlines flight collided with a Coast Guard aircraft in Tokyo, killing five people.

Control-tower staff told pilots of the Airbus SE A350-900 jet to continue their approach into Haneda. According to audio posted on LiveATC.net, which tracks airport communications, a minute and a half later, the flight was given clearance to land.

Less than three minutes after that, the jetliner with 379 people aboard was in flames.

Alaska Airlines: In January, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 suffered a mid-air fuselage separation, prompting an emergency landing. The flight, traveling from Oregon to California with 171 passengers and six crew members, landed safely with no injuries or fatalities reported.

Russian Military Plane: A Russian military aircraft transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war was shot down by a Ukrainian missile near Belgorod. All 74 people on board, including six crew members and 65 Ukrainian troops, lost their lives in the crash.

Singapore Airlines Turbulence: In May, a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 faced exceptionally severe turbulence, described as some of the worst ever experienced by the airline's pilots. The incident resulted in one passenger suffering a fatal heart attack, while over 40 others sustained serious injuries, including fractures and head trauma.