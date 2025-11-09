Major US Air Traffic Staffing Shortages, Thousands Of Flights Disrupted

Washington: Major air traffic control staffing shortages snarled thousands of flights on Saturday as the government shutdown caused mounting travel woes and raised alarm among airline officials. The Federal Aviation Administration stated that air traffic control staffing issues are affecting 42 airport towers and other centers, and delaying flights in at least 12 major U.S. cities - including Atlanta, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

Flights crossing six different high-traffic areas were also facing delays. Some 1,500 flights were canceled and 6,000 flights were delayed on Saturday, compared with Friday when 1,025 were canceled and 7,000 were delayed. Airline officials privately stated that the number of delay programs made it nearly impossible to schedule and plan many flights and expressed alarm about how the system would function if staffing issues worsen.

Flight Reductions To Increase On Tuesday

The FAA instructed airlines to reduce their daily flights by 4% starting on Friday at 40 major airports due to air traffic control safety concerns. The shutdown, which has reached a record 39 days, has led to shortages of air traffic controllers who, like other federal employees, have not been paid for weeks.

Reductions in flights are mandated to rise to 6% on Tuesday and then hit 10% by November 14. The air traffic absences prompted the FAA to implement ground delay programs at nine airports on Saturday, with delays averaging 282 minutes for flights at Atlanta, one of the busiest airports in the US.

Advertisement

The cuts, which began on Friday morning, include about 700 flights from the four largest carriers: American Airlines (AAL.O), opens new tab, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), opens new tab, Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), opens new tab, and United Airlines (UAL.O), opens new tab. The four airlines canceled about the same number of flights on Saturday, mandated by the FAA, but were forced to cancel additional flights due to air traffic control staffing issues.

Earlier this week, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said 20% to 40% of controllers had not been showing up for work over the previous several days.

Advertisement

During a U.S. Senate debate on Friday, Senator Ted Cruz blamed the shutdown for air traffic control concerns. Cruz, a Texas Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, stated that since the shutdown began, pilots have filed more than 500 voluntary safety reports regarding mistakes made by air traffic controllers due to fatigue.

Talks To End Shutdown Look Positive

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Saturday that bipartisan talks to end the shutdown had taken a positive turn, but the workday ended without any deals being announced. The Senate is to try again with a rare Sunday session. During the government shutdown, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 security screeners were forced to work without pay, leading to increased absenteeism. Many air traffic controllers were notified on Thursday that they would receive no compensation for a second consecutive pay period next week.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it was possible he could require 20% cuts in air traffic if more controllers stop showing up for work. "I assess the data," Duffy said. “We're going to make decisions based on what we see in the airspace.”