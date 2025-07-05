Major Volcano Erupts In Japan Amid Predictions Of 'Mega Disaster'

Tokyo: Japan's Mount Shinmoedake, a volcano in the Kirishima mountain range on Kyushu Island, erupted on Wednesday, sending a towering ash plume into the sky. The eruption, which occurred at around 3.30 pm local time, has prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to raise the alert level to 3, warning of possible falling volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows within a 2-mile radius of the volcano.

According to reports, the blast from Mount Shinmoedake has covered parts of Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in thick ash, with the Japanese authorities advising residents to stay indoors and avoid approaching the mountain. Pertinently, the eruption of the volcano occurred after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 was recorded off the coast of the Tokara island chain on Thursday, adding to the growing concerns about natural disasters in the region.

The recent eruption has also drawn widespread interest due to a prediction made by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, who has been likened to Bulgarian prophet Baba Vanga. In his book ‘The Future I Saw’, released in 1999, Tatsuki warned of a major natural disaster occurring on June 5 in the year 2025, based on his 'prophetic dreams'. Although the artist has cautioned against reading too much into his predictions, the forecast has gone viral on social media, causing a major drop in flight bookings to Japan.

Government Closely Monitors Situation

The JMA had already detected signs of rising volcanic activity and raised the alert level to 3 on June 27, nearly a week before the eruption. As per reports, at a government volcano research committee meeting held just a day before the eruption, scientists noted swelling beneath the mountain and a spike in volcanic gas output. The officials warned that while no fresh magma was detected, the threat of a magma eruption couldn't be ruled out.

Shimizu Hiroshi, chair of the committee, explained the importance of close monitoring, stating, "While this eruption doesn't currently involve new magma, the possibility remains."

Mount Shinmoedake has a long history of eruptions, with a devastating event in 2011 triggering evacuations and flight chaos across the region. The volcano last erupted in 2018, although that event was far less intense. Mount Shinmoedake's popularity extends beyond its volcanic activity, as it was famously featured as villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld's secret volcano lair in the 1967 James Bond classic, ‘You Only Live Twice’.