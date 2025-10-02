‘Make Soybeans Great Again’: Donald Trump Pledges Support For Farmers Ahead of Meeting Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks, with the soybean issue to be a significant topic of their discussion.

He noted that farmers of the United States are being "hurt" as China, for "negotiating reasons", is not "buying" Soyabean and vowed to stand behind them.

In a Truth Social post, US President Trump said, "The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for "negotiating" reasons only, not buying. We've made so much money on Tariffs, that we are going to take a small portion of that money, and help our Farmers. I WILL NEVER LET OUR FARMERS DOWN! Sleepy Joe Biden didn't enforce our Agreement with China, where they were going to purchase Billions of Dollars of our Farm Product, but Soybeans, in particular. It's all going to work out very well. I LOVE OUR PATRIOTS, AND EVERY FARMER IS EXACTLY THAT! I'll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion. MAKE SOYBEANS, AND OTHER ROW CROPS, GREAT AGAIN!

This comes after US President Trump, on September 20, announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping had approved the TikTok deal for the video-sharing platform to continue operating in the US.

Speaking with the reporters at the Oval Office, President Trump had said, "I had a good call with President Xi. He approved the TikTok deal. We look forward to getting the deal closed. We have to get it signed; it could be a formality. The TikTok deal is on its way, and the investors are getting ready."

Trump mentioned that the US will have "tight control" over the app, emphasising that this is a "very good deal" for Washington.