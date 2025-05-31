Make Sure The Door Remains Closed: Donald Trump's Advice To French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron On Slap Controversy

Washington: US President Donald Trump made a witty remark, saying that one must make sure the doors remain closed when asked to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron slap controversy.

Addressing a presser in the White House, Donald Trump was asked by a reporter, "This week there was a video on board a plane that showed the First Lady of France slapping her husband, Emmanuel Macron. Do you have any world leader to world leader marital advice?"

Responding to the question, Donald Trump took a pause and said with a gentle smile on his face, “Make sure that the door remains closed.” Trump further added he spoke to the couple and assured they were fine, stating, "Everything is fine."

A couple of days ago, a video had gone viral on social media which showed France President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron had allegedly slapped him. Take a look at the video:

After the video went viral and the incident drawn global attention, the Elysee Palace denied the incident but later described it as ‘playful teasing’.

“We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife,” Emmanuel Macron said while speaking to reporters. Macron's wife Brigitte, 72, is a former teacher. The couple has been married since 2007.

Trump on Global Issues

Addressing other matters of global importance, Donald Trump discussed the Israel-Gaza war, Iran’s nuclear deal, Russia-Ukraine war, Elon Musk leaving DOGE, among others.

Very close to an agreement with Gaza, says Trump

Regarding the Israel-Gaza war, the US President mentioned that negotiations were nearing an agreement with Gaza. He also indicated that a deal with Iran was underway, expressing optimism about reaching a resolution.

Trump emphasised that the US wants to prevent bombings in the Middle East and reiterated his stance that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.

"They're very close to an agreement on Gaza... I think we have a chance of making a deal with Iran also... If we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East, that would be a very good thing," he said.

Trump on US and Elon Musk

Donald Trump also commented on the United States, claiming that world leaders now consider America the "hottest country in the world," which, according to him, had seemed lifeless just six months ago.

Regarding Elon Musk, Trump praised him, stating that the billionaire had come and significantly changed many things, including people's mindset.

Trump claims credit for de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Donald Trump once again attempted to take credit for de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and lied that his tariff threat forced the two nations to halt the fighting. He claimed that the conflict was on the verge of turning nuclear.

"The war was about to turn into a nuclear war. We talked about trade and made the leaders understand," Trump said.

However, India has repeatedly dismissed these claims, clarifying that trade and tariffs were never part of discussions during DGMO-level talks between India and Pakistan.