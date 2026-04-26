Mali Defense Minister Killed In Terrorist Attack As Seperatist Violence Escalates

Bamako: In a major escalation of violence in the West African country, Mali's Defense Minister, Sadio Camara, was killed in a terrorist attack on Sunday. Violence and tensions have escalated in the country following major attacks around the capital, Bamako. The UN has expressed concern over the incident.

The incident comes on the second day of battle between the army and separatist rebels near Bamako and other cities, which has put the government under pressure.

Reports indicate that the Defence Minister, his wife and two of his grandchildren were killed after a car bomb attack on his home in Kita, outside Bamako.

The attacks across several areas in the country were reportedly organised by Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) coalition and the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM). The fighting continued on Sunday across several areas like Kita near Bamako, Kidal, Gao and Severe.

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Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesperson for the separatist Azawad movement, said that its forces had taken control of Kidal as well as some areas in Gao.

The Long Fight

Azawad separatists have been engaged in a prolonged conflict for years to create an independent state in northern Mali. Separatist forces have traditionally controlled Kidal before it was taken over by the Malian government forces and Russian mercenaries in 2023, marking a significant victory for the junta and its Russian allies.

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According to Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the assault seems to be the largest coordinated attack in years in Mali.

“It’s especially concerning that JNIM apparently has been coordinating today’s attacks with Tuareg rebels, “Laessing told AP, adding that Jihadis and Tuareg rebels had teamed up before, in 2012.

Russian Support

Along with Mali, neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso in Africa have also been battling al-Qaida and its affiliates. Following military coups, the junta-led governments in these three countries shifted their attention from the Western allies to Russia for help combating Islamic militants.

However, analysts say, the security situation has worsened in recent times, with a large number of attacks by militants. On the other hand, government forces have also been accused of killing civilians whom they suspect of collaborating with militants.