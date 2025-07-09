'Mamdani Has Good Line of Bulls***t': US President Trump During White House Press Brief

World News: During a press briefing in white house on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against New York City mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani, saying, “Mamdani has a good line of bulls**t,”.

Trump accused him of being a “communist” and a threat to national values.

Trump during press conference said, "This is a man who is not very capable, in my opinion, other than he's got a good line of bulls**t... If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same."

This follows Trump’s earlier warning that Mamdani “better behave,” on his controversial statement to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York.

Trump also threatened to cut off federal funding to New York City if Mamdani wins the mayor race and does not align with federal immigration enforcement policies.

Where one hand Trump branding Mamdani a “radical extremist,” Mamdani accuses the president of using fear and distraction to undermine progressive candidates.

US president Trump also congratulated white house staff on getting the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passed.