Published 22:03 IST, September 12th 2024

Man Accused in Assault that Critically Wounded Ferguson Officer Now Faces More Charges

The man accused in an assault that left a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer fighting for his life is facing several additional charges after a grand jury indictment.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The man accused in the attack, 28-year-old Elijah Gantt
The man accused in the attack, 28-year-old Elijah Gantt | Image: AP
  2 min read
