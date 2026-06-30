Man Kills Girlfriend, Then Dies Of Heart Attack While Dragging Her Body In The Woods In USA

Albama: A man died of heart attack when he was allegedly trying to dispose off the dead body of his girlfriend, whom he had strangled to death in Albama, United States of America.

The matter came to light after a pickup truck was found abandoned in near County Road 86 in Lanett. Strangely, the vehicle was running and its driver's side door was still open.

Police started investigating the spot and found that something had been dragged from the truck. Following the trail, the officers found the dead bodies of the couple lying next to each other.

It is believed that 44-year-old Daniel Robbins killed his 47-year-old lover named Jessica Folds and was then took her body to the woods in his pickup truck. He was then allegedly dragging her body to dispose it off in the wooded area when he himself died of heart attack.

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Sheriff Jeff Nelson said the location is believed to have been a dump site and not the place where Folds was killed.

Autopsy results showed that Folds died of strangulation, while Robbins died of a heart attack.

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Chambers County District Attorney Mike Segrest said investigators believe Robbins was trying to dispose of Folds' body in a remote location when he suffered the fatal heart attack. "Their bodies were right there together," Segrest said, according to reports.

Investigators suspect the case was linked to domestic violence, though officials have not released a final motive. Reports said Folds was from Lanett, while Robbins was from Georgia. WTVM reported, citing Robbins' ex-wife, that he had a pre-existing heart condition.

Folds is survived by three sons and two grandchildren, according to reports citing her obituary. She is remembered by her family as a woman with a "heart of gold" and a smile that "brightened the world".