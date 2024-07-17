Published 00:46 IST, July 17th 2024
Man Finds Apple Watch In Working Condition 2 Years After He Lost It In Ocean
Kindness of a stranger led to the reunion for YouTuber Jared Brick with his Apple watch, which he lost in ocean nearly 2 years ago at British Virgin Islands.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man drops Apple Watch in ocean, recovers it two years later in working condition | Image: Shutterstock/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:46 IST, July 17th 2024