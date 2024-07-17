sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:46 IST, July 17th 2024

Man Finds Apple Watch In Working Condition 2 Years After He Lost It In Ocean

Kindness of a stranger led to the reunion for YouTuber Jared Brick with his Apple watch, which he lost in ocean nearly 2 years ago at British Virgin Islands.

