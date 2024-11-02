Published 23:57 IST, November 2nd 2024
Man Says It's 'Surreal' That Officials Euthanized Pet Squirrel Peanut
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal “won't go unheard.”“We will make a stance on how this government and New York state utilizes their resources,” Mark Longo said in a phone interview.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Peanut, the pet squirrel | Image: AP
Advertisement
23:57 IST, November 2nd 2024