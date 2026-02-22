Man Trying To Break Into Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Shot Dead By US Secret Service Agents | Image: X

Florida: A man who was allegedly trying to ‘unlawfully’ enter US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, was killed by US Secret Service agents on Sunday. The deceased was in his early 20s.

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred at around 1.30 am (local time) near the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property. The US President and his wife, Melania Trump, were at the White House In Washington D.C. when the incident took place.

Agents observed that the individual who tried to break into the resort was allegedly carrying what appeared to be a shotgun along with a fuel can while approaching the secure perimeter.

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed. The Secret Service said that the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of the kin. The potential motive of the individual is under investigation by the FBI, the US Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

