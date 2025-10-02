Manchester Synagogue Stabbing: Two Dead, Suspect Killed by Police

Manchester (UK): A brutal attack outside synagogue in north Manchester left two people dead, after a man rammed his car into people and stabbed one person on Thursday.

Manchester Synagogue Attack

The attack occurred near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m., coinciding with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers responded within minutes and shot a man believed to be the offender. Four people were injured, two of whom were later declared dead.

In a series of posts on X, police said they had declared “Plato,” a national emergency protocol used during marauding terror attacks. However, they clarified that the incident has not officially been classified as terrorism.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told media that "the immediate danger appears to be over.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, attending a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen, expressed his horror at the attack, stating: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.” He is returning to the UK to chair an emergency COBRA meeting.

UK PM Keir Starmer Called Emergency Meeting

Starmer called the attack “absolutely shocking… I’m on my way back to London to chair an emergency meeting, and additional police resources are being deployed to synagogues across the country. We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe.”