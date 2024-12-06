Worrisome: US Raises Concern Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi: In the wake of attacks on minorities and unrest in Bangladesh , United States State Department’s Hindustani Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod expressed concerns over the country's democracy and human rights.

Raising her concerns over the prevailing situation, the Spokesperson emphasised that the US desires to see the practice of a "healthy democracy" in Bangladesh where every individual's human rights are protected.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, the US official said, “America wants to see a healthy democracy for Bangladesh where the human rights of every person are safeguarded.” MacLeod added, "The news we are getting from Bangladesh right now is worrisome. We are observing the situation... We hope the people are able to live while following their faith."

India-Bangladesh Tensions Escalates

The situation in Bangladesh remains volatile owing to the ongoing protests by Hindus and minority communities over recent attacks and harassment against them. Following a political upheveal, Bangladesh has witnessed chaos, further aggravated by increasing violence against minority communities following the arrest of a Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges and for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong. The atrocities against minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh has also sparked diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka and India.

Das, who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician who accused him and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh court denied bail to Das and set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das. Das, who was once a member of ISKCON Bangladesh, will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until next hearing. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court.

Following the arrest of Das, two more monks were arrested on November 29 in Bangladesh while they were returning after meeting Das. The two monks were identified as Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari. As the events surrounding monks unfolded, the ISKCON called upon its devotees across the world to organise special prayers on December 1 for peace to return to south Asian nation. Thereafter, special prayers were held in many countries, seeking divine intervention of Lord Krishna for the safeguard of minorities in the nation.

Row Over Chinmoy Krishna Das's Arrest

The arrest of Das also triggered a wave of protest among the Hindu community, leading to clashes. Further, assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed in clashes between police and the supporters of Das in Chattogram which fuelled anger among Bangladeshi nationals. As a response to clashes, a call was given to ban ISKCON in Bangladesh.

Reacting to the developments, ISKCON Bangladesh general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari had said that the organisation was never engaged in “communal or conflict-driven activities”. Charu Chandra Das had said that Chinmoy was earlier expelled from the organisation for violating its rules and none of his activities were connected to ISKCON.

Bangladesh’s apex court on November 28 refused to ban the ISKCON.

Meanwhile, India has repeatedly voiced concerns over atrocities against minorities, including attacks on Hindu temples, in Bangladesh, in the aftermath of the downfall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Earlier, it had expressed “deep concern” over Chinmoy’s arrest and urged Dhaka to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minority groups.

Political Upheaval in Bangladesh With the Downfall of Hasina

The India-Bangladesh ties have strained since August, when a popular uprising – now widely termed the “monsoon revolution” – toppled the government led by Bangladesh’s longest-serving PM Sheikh Hasina. The diplomatic tensions come amid a significant shift in the political landscape of Bangladesh which witnessed the downfall of Sheikh Hasina as her 15-year-long reign came to an end. The tensions spiraled when Hasina fled to India in August following huge violent protests against her government over the job-quota policy. The student protest, which initially demanded reforms to the quota system that governed the distribution of government jobs in the country, intensified and turned violent after Hasina refused to meet their demands, citing court proceedings.