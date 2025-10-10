Updated 10 October 2025 at 15:27 IST
Meet Maria Machado - The Face of Venezuelan Resistance Who Defeated Donald Trump To Win 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Meet María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s first female Nobel Peace Prize winner. An engineer, opposition leader, and democracy advocate, Machado’s fearless fight against authoritarianism inspires millions amid Venezuela’s historic political struggle.
It is a historic day for Venezuela as one of the country’s most loved and valiant political faces, María Corina Machado, became the first woman from the country to win the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.
Early life
Machado, who is most famously known as the leader of the democratic opposition in the country of Venezuela, was born in Caracas in 1967. She is a descendant of the 3rd Marquis of Toro.
Machado graduated with a degree in industrial engineering from Andrés Bello Catholic University, earned her master's in finance at the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administración (IESA) in Caracas, and was selected for the prestigious Yale World Fellows Program in 2009.
The path that led to the Nobel Prize
Before becoming one of the country’s most influential champions for democracy, Machado entered public life by co-founding Súmate in 2002, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting fair and transparent elections in Venezuela. Her relentless work with Súmate brought her national attention and eventually led her to serve as a Member of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2014, where she was known for her uncompromising advocacy for human rights and her opposition to authoritarian rule.
In 2013, she founded the liberal and democratic political party Vente Venezuela, further uniting opposition voices and expanding her efforts to protect civil liberties. Despite facing threats, illegal disqualification from numerous elections, and even forced removal from office by pro-government forces, Machado has never wavered in her mission and has inspired millions to stand up for justice and freedom. Currently, the government of Venezuela, led by Nicolás Maduro, has a travel ban on Machado, who is not allowed to leave the country.
Global impact
Machado’s legal situation may not allow her to leave Venezuela, but that has not held her back from making a global impact. She has over 6 million followers on X, 8.6 million followers on Instagram, and has been touted by Times magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2025, and was named as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in 2018 by the BBC.
