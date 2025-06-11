Masked Men Loot Apple Store in Downtown LA During Protests | WATCH

Protests in downtown Los Angeles took a violent turn on Monday night when a group of masked men looted an Apple Store. They smashed its glass windows, stole products, and even spray-painted graffiti on the building.

Other Shops Also Vandalised

The unrest didn't stop at the Apple Store. Videos shared on social media showed other businesses being damaged — including Adidas outlets, pharmacies, jewellery stores, and even marijuana dispensaries. In many shops, shelves were found completely emptied by morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that multiple arrests were made during the violence. Officer Chris Miller said one woman was arrested at the Apple Store site, and two more were taken into custody nearby. However, the exact number of arrests from the night was not made public.

Earlier over the weekend, police had already arrested at least 50 people during similar unrest. One person was reportedly caught trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at officers, while others used commercial-grade fireworks against the police.

Curfew Announced by Mayor

Following the widespread looting and violence, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a night curfew in downtown LA starting Tuesday. The curfew will apply from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mayor Bass posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Let me be clear ANYONE who vandalised Downtown or looted stores does not care about our immigrant communities. You will be held accountable.”

The Historic Core Business Improvement District, which oversees the area, requested immediate help. Its executive director, Blair Besten, urged city authorities to bring in the National Guard to protect property and ensure peace.

Protests Over Immigration Raids

The protests began after the Trump administration launched a series of immigration raids in Los Angeles last Friday. Many people had gathered earlier at Gloria Molina Grand Park to protest the raids led by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).