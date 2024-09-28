sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:23 IST, September 28th 2024

Mass Gatherings Banned In Tel-Aviv As Israel Awaits Hezbollah’s Retaliation After Nasrallah's Death

Mass gatherings of more than 1000 people have been banned in parts of Tel-Aviv, as Israel anticipates Hezbollah's response following death of Hassan Nasrallah.

Mass gatherings banned in Tel-Aviv, Central Israel as country awaits response from Hezbollah following death its Chief Hassan Nasrallah
Mass gatherings banned in Tel-Aviv, Central Israel as country awaits response from Hezbollah following death its Chief Hassan Nasrallah | Image: AP
