Mass Knife Attack At Antwerp’s Kurdish Rally In Belgium: 6 Stabbed, 2 Suspects Nabbed

Antwerp: A peaceful Kurdish protest in Antwerp's Opera Square in Belgium erupted into bloodshed when 6 protesters were stabbed on Thursday evening. According to reports, the rally, which had drawn around 50 people to call for protection of Kurds in north‑eastern Syria, began at about 6 pm and was winding down after 7.20 pm when the violence flared. Following the stabbing incident, the emergency personnel rushed 4 victims from the square itself, while 2 others were found nearby at Rooseveltplaats and Sint‑Elisabethstraat, with stab wounds.

As per reports, two of the victims are in critical condition and are being treated under doctor's observation. The Belgian police managed to capture two suspects involved in the knife rampage.

The police spokesperson, Wouter Bruyns confirmed that the officers already on site to monitor the protest were able to provide immediate assistance until ambulances arrived and quickly apprehended two suspects who, according to initial findings, had mingled with the protesters. He added, “A thorough investigation is underway at the scene, including forensic analysis. Police are strongly urging bystanders to leave the area,” noting that no further details on identities or motives could be released at this stage.

The organisers condemned the attack, with NavBel spokesperson Orhan Kilic describing it as “clearly politically motivated” and linking it to “the Kurdish issue and the jihadist attacks on Kurds in Syria.” He warned, “You see Islamic‑inspired organisations and people attacking us verbally, and now apparently physically as well.”

Advertisement

The protesters stated that a sudden surge of panic erupted as the crowd, waving Kurdish and PKK flags, scattered after the first shouts of pain. The social‑media footage showed officers tackling a suspect on the cobblestones, while medics performed life‑saving treatment on the wounded.

The media reports stated that 4 of the injured lay on Opera Square, their blood staining the pavement, while the remaining 2 were discovered a short distance away, their injuries equally severe.

Advertisement

It is reported that Antwerp Police Zone’s rapid deployment meant that officers were already positioned around the demonstration, allowing them to intervene within minutes. “Police were able to apprehend two suspects who, according to initial findings, had mingled with the protesters,” Bruyns said, emphasising that the suspects’ presence among the crowd complicated immediate identification. The forensic teams cordoned off the area, collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV and phone footage to piece together the sequence of events. The authorities have yet to disclose the suspects’ names or any possible links to extremist groups, urging the public to avoid speculation.

The Kurdish community leaders expressed shock and outrage, with Orhan Kilic, speaking for NavBel, reiterated that the attack was “related to the Kurdish issue and the jihadist attacks on Kurds in Syria,” framing it as part of a pattern of intimidation against Kurdish diaspora groups in Europe. He called on the Belgian authorities to recognise the political nature of the violence and to protect vulnerable communities.

The stabbing comes amid heightened tensions in north‑eastern Syria, where the Kurdish‑led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have faced intensified assaults from Syrian government troops and affiliated militias. The SDF, once a key US ally and now in control of oil‑rich territories, has become a focal point for regional power struggles. The analysts suggested that spillover from this conflict may be fuelling radicalisation and retaliatory actions among diaspora groups across Europe, making incidents like Antwerp’s a potential flashpoint for broader unrest.