Mass Shooting At Kentucky State University: 1 Dead, Another In Critical Condition

Frankfort: A mass shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort on Tuesday left at least one person dead and another seriously wounded. According to reports, the victim who succumbed to their injuries was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was rushed to a hospital in a critical but stable condition. The police in the capital city confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody and is being held in connection with the attack.

As per reports, the Frankfort officers were called to the campus after reports of an active aggressor around 3.30 pm local time. Within minutes, they had secured the area, placed the university on lockdown and began sweeping the dormitory complex. Video captured by WLKY‑TV in Louisville showed a line of police cars, flashing lights and crime scene tape surrounding a courtyard near the student residences, though the exact location of the shooting within the campus remains unclear.

The University officials have not yet issued any statement regarding the shooting incident, and campus police have also stayed silent for the moment. The authorities have promised to release further details at a press conference scheduled for the evening, asking the public to stay clear of the south campus residence halls while emergency crews work on the scene.

Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the incident on X, writing, “We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.” His office confirmed that the shooting took place and that the situation is being treated as an active investigation .

Kentucky State University is a public, historically Black institution with roughly 2200 students. Founded by an act of the state legislature in 1886, the campus sits about two miles east of the Kentucky State Capitol .

The officials have urged students, staff and residents to remain patient as investigators probe the incident and ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

