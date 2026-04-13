Mass Shooting At New Jersey's Union Chick-Fil-A Leaves At Least 1 Dead, 6 Wounded

New Jersey: An alleged mass shooting at a local restaurant in New Jersey has left at least one person dead and six others severely wounded on Saturday night. According to the police, the shooting occurred at around 9 pm local time at a Chick-fil-A branch in Union. The law enforcement agencies, who are investigating the firing incident, believe the violence was not a random act of aggression.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the investigation is currently focused on a specific motive. "Investigators do not believe the attack... was random," the office confirmed, though they stopped short of naming any suspects.

Despite the fact that no arrests have yet been made, the officials have reassured the local community, stating there is "no immediate ongoing threat" to the public.

Following the deadly gunfire, a ride-share driver, who was arriving at the restaurant as the incident occurred, stated that he heard at least seven shots fired from close range. As per the police, the injured persons are currently under observation at the nearby hospitals.

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The officials stated that the Homicide Task Force has taken over the investigation, cordoning off the area to collect forensic evidence. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill expressed her condolences via social media on Sunday.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones, and we are hoping for the full recovery of those who were injured," the Governor stated. She further urged anyone who may have witnessed the event or has relevant dashcam footage to contact the police immediately.

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Chick-fil-A's corporate headquarters has not yet responded to enquiries regarding the safety of their staff or any potential security footage they may provide to help identify the perpetrators.