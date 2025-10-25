Mass Shooting At North Carolina Party: 2 Killed, Several Critically Injured

Carolina: A deadly shooting in Southeastern North Carolina at a large weekend party located in rural Robeson County has left two people dead and several others critically wounded. According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the incident occurred in a rural area outside Maxton, around 95 miles southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

Sheriff Wilkins' office confirmed that 13 people were shot, with investigators and law enforcement officials rushing to the scene. "There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident," the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

According to reports, over 150 people fled the location before the law enforcement agencies arrived, making it challenging for investigators to gather information. The sheriff's office is urging anyone with details about the shooting or who was present at the party to come forward and contact investigators.

As of Saturday, the names of the deceased and injured had not been released, and no arrests had been announced. The investigation is ongoing, with homicide detectives probing the firing incident to ascertain the cause and the people behind the shooting.

Further details regarding the shooting incident in North Carolina are awaited.