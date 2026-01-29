Panic Grips Cree Nation of Mistissini As Mass Shooting Leaves Multiple Dead, Tribal Land In Lockdown | Canada

Canada: Panic gripped the Cree Nation of Mistissini in Quebec’s James Bay region as a horrific mass shooting unfolded on Thursday morning, resulting in multiple fatalities. The violent incident immediately forced the tribal reservation into lockdown, shocking the community and prompting a heavy security response in the area.

The leader of the community, Chief Michael Petawabano, confirmed the news on social media, saying, “We ask all community members to remain calm, stay indoors, and cooperate fully with police as they conduct their investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Expressing grief over the tragedy, the chief added, “Our hearts are heavy with grief for the lives lost and the families affected by this tragedy.”

Schools, offices and community buildings have been shut down and movement in and out of the community has been restricted. The lockdown will remain in effect until law enforcement confirms that it is safe to resume normal activities.

Shooter Still At Large

The identity of the shooter has not been revealed yet. As per local reports, the shooter is still at large. The Eeyou Eenou Police Force and Sûreté du Québec are investigating the matter.

Police have not released the official casualty figures, stating that details are still being verified. Authorities have assured residents that updates will be shared with them as the investigation progresses.

Developing…