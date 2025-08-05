Mass Shooting Outside Packed Party In Los Angeles Leaves 2 Dead, 6 Injured

Los Angeles: A mass shooting outside a packed party in downtown Los Angeles has left two people dead and six others injured. The incident occurred around 1 am on Monday, just hours after police shut down an unauthorised party in the same location due to concerns about an armed suspect.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers had responded to a large gathering at a warehouse in the city's industrial district around 11 pm on Sunday, suspecting it was an unlawful assembly. Upon arrival, they spotted someone believed to be armed entering the building and promptly shut down the party, arresting one person for possession of a firearm. However, the violence erupted shortly after the officers had cleared the scene.

As per reports, the gunfire broke out around 1 am on Monday, with multiple victims hit by gunshots. Two people, a man and a 52-year-old woman, were confirmed dead, while six others were injured, with two of them sustaining serious wounds. The victims' ages range from 26 to 62 years old.

The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not determined whether the attack was carried out by a lone gunman or multiple assailants.

The intelligence authorities are probing the incident, and efforts are being made to identify the suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department has assured the public that they are doing everything in its power to bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, the locals have raised concerns about public safety, particularly in light of a recent arrest made by cops on the night before the shooting, involving a man allegedly shooting the driver suspected of plowing his car into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub last month.

The city's mayor and other officials have promised to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.