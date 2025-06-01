Mass Shooting Rocks North Carolina City, Leaving 1 Dead And 11 Wounded

Carolina: A quiet North Carolina city is reeling after a mass shooting at a house party overnight, resulting in one fatality and 11 others being wounded. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, around 12.45 am, in a residential area near Hickory, around 60 miles northwest of Charlotte. The law enforcement responded to a distress call and arrived at the scene to find 12 victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one victim succumbed to their injuries, while another remains in critical condition. The gravity of the situation has left the community in shock, with many questioning the circumstances that led to such a violent outburst. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, and no arrests have been made yet.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has deployed special agents to assist local law enforcement agencies, including the Hickory Police Department and the sheriff's office, in unravelling the mystery behind the mass shooting. The collaborative effort aims to shed light on the events leading up to the shooting and identify those responsible.

The authorities are probing diligently to gather evidence and piece together the sequence of events that led to the shooting.