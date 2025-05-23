com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 23rd 2025, 23:43 IST

Mass Stabbing at Germany's Hamburg Station, Nearly Dozen Injured

Mass stabbing at Germany's Hamburg station in the downtown area. A suspect has been arrested by the police. Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, and station is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Hamburg station Knife attack
Hamburg station Knife attack | Image: X

Berlin (Germany): As many as 12 people were injured by a person with a knife at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, police said.

Hamburg Station Stabbing  

&nbsp;Stabbing at Hamburg Station in Germany

A suspect in the attack was arrested, police said in a post on the social network X on Friday evening. They didn't immediately give details of the number or severity of the injuries, or on the identity of the suspect.

&nbsp;Stabbing at Hamburg Station in Germany

The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. 

&nbsp;Stabbing at Hamburg Station in Germany

Published May 23rd 2025, 23:43 IST