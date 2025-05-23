Mass Stabbing at Germany's Hamburg Station, Nearly Dozen Injured

Updated May 23rd 2025, 23:43 IST
Berlin (Germany): As many as 12 people were injured by a person with a knife at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, police said.
A suspect in the attack was arrested, police said in a post on the social network X on Friday evening. They didn't immediately give details of the number or severity of the injuries, or on the identity of the suspect.
The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.
