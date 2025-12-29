Mass Stabbing In Suriname: Attacker Kills 9, Including His 4 Children, In Brutal Knife Rampage

Paramaribo: A horrific knife attack in Richelieu, a small town near Suriname's capital Paramaribo in South America, left at least 9 people dead on Sunday. According to reports, among the deceased were 5 children, who were brutally stabbed and killed by the attacker. The victims' bodies, including the attacker's 4 own children and neighbours who tried to intervene, were found in multiple homes.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Commewijne district, about 25 km east of Paramaribo. On information, the local police rushed to the site and nabbed the accused after shooting him in his leg. The accused was later rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the 43-year-old attacker went on a knife rampage after a phone argument with his estranged wife. The suspect, reportedly enraged after his wife refused to pick up their children, instead of sending someone else, went on a rampage, stabbing his kids and neighbours who tried to stop him.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the site, but the suspect attempted to attack officers. In retaliation, the police shot the accused in the leg and nabbed him. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

As per reports, a child and an adult are receiving treatment for serious injuries in Paramaribo.

The victims, including four of the attacker's children, were found in multiple homes in Richelieu. The neighbours recounted the incident, deeming it as "unimaginable" and "heartbreaking".

Suriname's Police Corps is investigating the incident, and the police are trying to ascertain the suspect's motives behind the mass murder. The police statement said the suspect had attacked officers with a sharp object, leading to his injury during arrest.

President Expressed Grief

Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings Simons expressed her condolences following the brutal mass killing, calling the incident as a “tragic loss of life” and a “senseless act of violence”. In a post on Facebook, she wrote, "I wish all the bereaved much strength, resilience, and comfort in this unimaginably difficult time."

Suriname, a former Dutch colony with a population of 6 lakh, has traditionally had one of the lowest murder rates in the region. However, the country's murder rate spiked in 2024 to 30 homicides per 1 lakh residents, according to Insight Crime.