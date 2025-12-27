Mass Stabbing Reported Inside Paris Metro, 3 Women Critically Injured

Paris: A shocking mass stabbing incident inside the Paris metro left 3 women critically injured. According to reports, a knife-wielding man attacked passengers on line 3 of the Paris metro, targeting women at Arts-et-Metiers, Republique, and Opera stations. As per reports, the suspect was arrested at his home in Sarcelles, and the law enforcement agencies are now investigating the motive behind the brutal attack.

The attack occurred between 4.15 pm and 4.45 pm, following which the emergency services team rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. The victims, who suffered minor injuries, are currently receiving treatment.

The suspect, reportedly of Malian origin and born in 2000, is being held in custody, and investigators are exploring the possibility of mental instability as a factor in the attack.

As per reports, the knife attack occurred on line 3 of the Paris metro, with the suspect targeting women at multiple stations.

The law enforcement agencies have ruled out terrorism as a motive, instead focusing on the suspect's mental health. The investigation is ongoing, with police analysing evidence and recording statements from the people present at the site during the mass stabbing. The metro line has since returned to normal operations.

Further details regarding the stabbing incident are awaited.