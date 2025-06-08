Massive 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Colombia

Medina: A powerful earthquake has struck near the city of Medina in Colombia. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5, with its epicentre located 32 kilometres north-northwest of Medina. The earthquake had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 1.08 pm local time.

The tremors were felt by people in the surrounding areas, who rushed out of their homes and offices. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage, but aftershocks were felt in a wider area. The people ran out of their homes and offices and were fearful to return to back.

As per experts, Colombia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismic region. The region experiences frequent earthquakes due to the movement of tectonic plates.

The concerned authorities were closely monitoring the situation and were prepared for any emergency. The rescue teams and the emergency services were on standby, ready to respond to any situation.