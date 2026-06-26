Massive 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines, 2 Days After Horrific Venezuela Quake Killed 500

Manila: A massive earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hit southern Philippines on Friday at 7:42 pm (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 65.7 kilometres near Mindanao islands. This comes just three weeks after a massive quake hit the same region, leaving more than 80 people dead.

Restaurant Collapsed

In the previous earthquake that jolted the region earlier this week, a building housing the Jollibee fast food restaurant collapsed on road. A dramatic video showed the lively and colourful building reduced to ashes within matter of seconds.

Venezuela Earthquake

The latest earthquake in Philippines comes after 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck northern Venezuela within seconds of each other on Wednesday. The quakes claimed the lives of at least 500 individuals, leaving thousands of people injured and unaccounted for.

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