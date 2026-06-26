Massive 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Philippines, 2 Days After Horrific Venezuela Quake Killed 500
A massive earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hit southern Philippines on Friday.
- World News
- 2 min read
Manila: A massive earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hit southern Philippines on Friday at 7:42 pm (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 65.7 kilometres near Mindanao islands. This comes just three weeks after a massive quake hit the same region, leaving more than 80 people dead.
Restaurant Collapsed
In the previous earthquake that jolted the region earlier this week, a building housing the Jollibee fast food restaurant collapsed on road. A dramatic video showed the lively and colourful building reduced to ashes within matter of seconds.
Venezuela Earthquake
The latest earthquake in Philippines comes after 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck northern Venezuela within seconds of each other on Wednesday. The quakes claimed the lives of at least 500 individuals, leaving thousands of people injured and unaccounted for.
Advertisement
A drone video, shared from one of the worst-hit areas, shows collapsed residential buildings, shattered roads, mangled infrastructure and vast stretches of destruction, offering a chilling glimpse of the devastation triggered by the back-to-back earthquakes. Rescue workers and residents can be seen combing through piles of concrete while heavy machinery attempts to clear debris from flattened structures.