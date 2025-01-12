Massive Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Hits Southwestern Mexico

Mexico City: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck southwestern Mexico early Sunday, leading to a panic-like situation in the region. According to the United States Geological Survey, the massive earthquake, which hit Mexico, caused no serious damage or casualties so far. The earthquake was centred 21 kilometres southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states at a depth of 34 kilometres.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on social media platform X that the quake prompted emergency response teams to review their protocol. "There are no new developments," she wrote.

Mexico's Social Security Institute said there were no reports of damage in the capital of Mexico City, some 600 kilometres east of the temblor's epicentre, near the mountainous village of Coalcoman in Michoacan.

Some people in Coalcomán and in Uruapan, the second largest city in Michoacán, posted surveillance footage on social media time-stamped at 2:32 a.m. local time that showed buildings swaying and parked cars shaking. Others reported that they ran into the streets to wait for the shaking to stop.

Mexico's national seismological service said that as of 9 a.m. local time on Sunday, there had been 329 aftershocks. It put the magnitude at 6.1. It is not unusual for preliminary measurements to vary.