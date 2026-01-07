Updated 7 January 2026 at 09:38 IST
Massive Earthquake Of 6.7 Magnitude Strikes Near Baculin In Philippines
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
- World News
- 1 min read
Massive Earthquake Of 6.7 Magnitude Strikes Near Baculin In Philippines | Image: X
Baculin: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck 68 km (42 miles) east of Baculin in the Philippines, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected from the offshore tremor.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.
"It was not that strong, but people rushed outside," said Joey Monato, the local police chief of the southern town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province.
Advertisement
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 7 January 2026 at 09:16 IST