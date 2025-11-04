Massive Explosion Rocks Pakistan Supreme Court, At Least 5 Injured

A massive explosion inside the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday left at least five people injured. | Image: Republic

Islamabad: A massive explosion has been reported inside the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday, leaving at least five people injured, according to initial reports.

The blast is said to have occurred in the basement area of the Supreme Court building, causing significant damage to parts of the structure. Early visuals emerging from the site showed chaotic scenes and debris strewn across corridors, with rescue teams rushing to evacuate those trapped.

Sources say the impact of the explosion was felt in multiple sections, including Courtroom No. 6, where the ceiling reportedly collapsed following the blast.

Emergency services, including bomb disposal units and police, cordoned off the area as security officials investigated the cause of the explosion.

The exact nature of the blast remained unclear at the time of filing this report.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.