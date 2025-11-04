Updated 4 November 2025 at 14:03 IST
Massive Explosion Rocks Pakistan Supreme Court, At Least 5 Injured
The blast reportedly occurred in the basement of the Supreme Court building, causing significant damage to parts of the structure. Sources say the impact of the explosion was felt in multiple sections, including Courtroom No. 6, where the ceiling reportedly collapsed following the blast.
Islamabad: A massive explosion has been reported inside the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday, leaving at least five people injured, according to initial reports.
The blast is said to have occurred in the basement area of the Supreme Court building, causing significant damage to parts of the structure. Early visuals emerging from the site showed chaotic scenes and debris strewn across corridors, with rescue teams rushing to evacuate those trapped.
Sources say the impact of the explosion was felt in multiple sections, including Courtroom No. 6, where the ceiling reportedly collapsed following the blast.
Emergency services, including bomb disposal units and police, cordoned off the area as security officials investigated the cause of the explosion.
The exact nature of the blast remained unclear at the time of filing this report.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
