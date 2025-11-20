Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out At COP30 Venue In Brazil’s Belem, Firefighting Operations Underway

Updated 20 November 2025 at 23:58 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out At COP30 Venue In Brazil’s Belem, Firefighting Operations Underway

Fire engulfs a COP30 venue in Belem, prompting immediate evacuations as world leaders gather for climate talks. 

Abhishek Tiwari
Follow : Google News Icon  
Massive Fire Breaks Out At COP30 Venue In Brazil’s Belem, Firefighting Operations Underway
Massive Fire Breaks Out At COP30 Venue In Brazil’s Belem, Firefighting Operations Underway | Image: Republic

Belem: The COP30 UN venue, which was set to host the UN climate conference in Brazil's Belem, was engulfed by a massive blaze on Thursday evening. On information, the firefighting teams rushed to the spot and initiated a full-scale rescue operation. 

Further details regarding the fire incident are awaited. 

Advertisement

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 20 November 2025 at 23:52 IST