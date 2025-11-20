Updated 20 November 2025 at 23:58 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out At COP30 Venue In Brazil’s Belem, Firefighting Operations Underway
Fire engulfs a COP30 venue in Belem, prompting immediate evacuations as world leaders gather for climate talks.
Belem: The COP30 UN venue, which was set to host the UN climate conference in Brazil's Belem, was engulfed by a massive blaze on Thursday evening. On information, the firefighting teams rushed to the spot and initiated a full-scale rescue operation.
Further details regarding the fire incident are awaited.
