  Massive Fire Breaks Out In Tehran, Plume of Thick Black Smoke Seen | Watch

18 February 2026

A massive fire broke out in Iran's Tehran province on Wednesday, as thick black smoke was seen rising over a building in Parand city, state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

Satyaki Baidya
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Tehran, Plume of Thick Black Smoke Seen
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Tehran, Plume of Thick Black Smoke Seen | Image: X

Tehran: A massive fire broke out in Iran's Tehran province on Wednesday, as thick black smoke was seen rising over a building in Parand city, state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

18 February 2026