Massive Fire Breaks Out In Tehran, Plume of Thick Black Smoke Seen | Watch
A massive fire broke out in Iran's Tehran province on Wednesday, as thick black smoke was seen rising over a building in Parand city, state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Tehran, Plume of Thick Black Smoke Seen | Image: X
