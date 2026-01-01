Updated 1 January 2026 at 14:45 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Historic 150-Year-Old Church in Amsterdam on New Year
Located on Vondelstraat, the Vondelkerk church is over 150 years old. Emergency teams rushed to the scene in the early hours of Thursday after the blaze reportedly began around 2:30 AM. Footage circulating on social media shows the structure heavily engulfed in flames.
A massive fire broke out at a historic church in Amsterdam, Netherlands, during New Year’s celebrations.
A fire department official highlighted the difficulty of the operation, saying, "It is an old building from 1884. It is wood-monumental and original-which makes it very easy to burn. It is still unclear exactly when the fire will be fully extinguished."
Following the outbreak of the fire, local authorities initiated a coordinated safety response. Amsterdam’s emergency management agency directed residents in the immediate impact zone to remain indoors with windows closed, citing the danger posed by airborne embers from the historic timber frame. Due to the structural instability of the site, Mayor Femke Halsema confirmed the emergency evacuation of homes adjacent to the collapse. Firefighters remained on-site overnight, successfully preventing the flames from encroaching on the broader neighborhood.
The Legacy of the Vondelkerk
The Vondelkerk is a landmark historic structure situated on Vondelstraat, bordering Amsterdam’s Vondelpark. Originally consecrated as a Catholic parish church, this Neo-Gothic masterpiece—a hallmark of 19th-century European religious architecture—laid its first stone in 1872 and reached full operation by 1880. Now 154 years old as of 2026, the building has evolved into a vibrant multifunctional venue, housing offices and hosting cultural events. Notably, the church has survived structural tragedy before: in 1904, a lightning strike ignited a fire that claimed the original spire, leading to its eventual restoration.
