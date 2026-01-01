Massive Fire Engulfs Historic 150-Year-Old Church in Amsterdam on New Year

A massive fire broke out at a historic church in Amsterdam, Netherlands, during New Year’s celebrations.

Located on Vondelstraat, the Vondelkerk church is over 150 years old. Emergency teams rushed to the scene in the early hours of Thursday after the blaze reportedly began around 2:30 AM. Footage circulating on social media shows the structure heavily engulfed in flames.

A fire department official highlighted the difficulty of the operation, saying, "It is an old building from 1884. It is wood-monumental and original-which makes it very easy to burn. It is still unclear exactly when the fire will be fully extinguished."

Following the outbreak of the fire, local authorities initiated a coordinated safety response. Amsterdam’s emergency management agency directed residents in the immediate impact zone to remain indoors with windows closed, citing the danger posed by airborne embers from the historic timber frame. Due to the structural instability of the site, Mayor Femke Halsema confirmed the emergency evacuation of homes adjacent to the collapse. Firefighters remained on-site overnight, successfully preventing the flames from encroaching on the broader neighborhood.

Advertisement

The Legacy of the Vondelkerk