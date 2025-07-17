Massive Fire Engulfs Kut’s Hyper Mall In Baghdad, At Least 60 Dead, Dozens Missing

Iraq, Baghdad: A massive fire at a hypermarket in Al-Kul city, eastern Iraq, killed more than 60 people, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, quoting Wasit province governor Mohammed al-Miyahi. The fire broke out late on Wednesday, July 16, at the newly opened mall.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However, the governor said the initial investigation results would be announced within 48 hours, according to INA. Reports also claim that a case has been filed against the hypermarket owner.

According to international new agencies, city health officials have compiled a list of 59 victims whose identities have been confirmed, but one body was so badly burned that it has been extremely difficult to identify. More bodies are still being recovered.

INA quoted the governor saying, "We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall."