  • Massive Fire Engulfs Kut’s Hyper Mall In Baghdad, At Least 60 Dead, Dozens Missing

Updated 17 July 2025 at 12:41 IST

Massive Fire Engulfs Kut’s Hyper Mall In Baghdad, At Least 60 Dead, Dozens Missing

A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Iraq on July 17, 2025. The incident took the lives of at least 60 people. A shocking video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Iraq Fire Tragedy: Massive Blaze at Shopping Mall Kills atleast 60 People
Iraq Fire Tragedy: Massive Blaze at Shopping Mall Kills atleast 60 People | Image: X

Iraq, Baghdad: A massive fire at a hypermarket in Al-Kul city, eastern Iraq, killed more than 60 people, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, quoting Wasit province governor Mohammed al-Miyahi. The fire broke out late on Wednesday, July 16, at the newly opened mall.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. However, the governor said the initial investigation results would be announced within 48 hours, according to INA. Reports also claim that a case has been filed against the hypermarket owner.

According to international new agencies, city health officials have compiled a list of 59 victims whose identities have been confirmed, but one body was so badly burned that it has been extremely difficult to identify. More bodies are still being recovered.

INA quoted the governor saying, "We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall."

Unconfirmed videos on social media showed flames swallowing a five-storey building in al-Kut overnight as firefighters tried to control the blaze. Agencies are looking into the verification of these videos.
 

Published 17 July 2025 at 12:18 IST