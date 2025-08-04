Massive Fire Erupts Beneath PATH Train In New Jersey, Leaving Commuters Stranded

New Jersey: A massive fire broke out beneath a PATH train at Newport Station on Monday morning, in Jersey City of New Jersey. The fire reportedly spread quickly, sending thick smoke billowing into the train car and forcing an emergency evacuation. The fire, which started around 6.15 am on an eastbound train, caused major disruptions to the morning commute, with multiple lines suspended and thousands of commuters affected.

According to Port Authority officials, the fire occurred beneath the train, causing smoke to fill the train car and prompting an immediate evacuation of passengers onto the platform. Several passengers were treated for smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with officials inquiring to determine the root cause of the incident.

The fire resulted in major service disruptions, with PATH service suspended between Journal Square and 33rd Street, as well as Hoboken and the World Trade Center. However, trains between Hoboken and 33rd Street had resumed service, providing some relief to commuters. To mitigate the impact on commuters, NJ Transit and NY Waterway began cross-honouring PATH tickets, offering alternative travel options.

The passengers who witnessed the incident described the terrifying scene, with one user reporting hearing a loud explosion right before the fire broke out. Another passenger noted that the car was “literally in flames”, asserting the severity of the situation. A 30-second video shared on social media platforms captured the dramatic moment, showing thick smoke filling the train car and passengers carefully stepping off the train.