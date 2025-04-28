Massive Power Outage Brings Spain And Portugal To Standstill As European Electrical Network Fails

A widespread power outage has brought large parts of Spain and Portugal to a standstill, with thousands of households and businesses affected. The outage, which occurred on Monday, has caused widespread disruption, with traffic lights stopping working and daily life coming to a grinding halt. According to reports, the power outage was caused by a problem in the European electrical network, which affected the national network in Portugal. Spain's power grid operator, Red Electrica, has confirmed that it is working with energy companies to restore power, but some areas are still without electricity.

As per reports, while the exact cause of the outage is still being investigated, reports suggest that it may have been triggered by a fault in the European network. Portugal's electricity authority, REN, carried out a series of cuts in specific areas to ensure the stability of the network. In a similar incident, a seaplane hitting a power line in Spain had caused a power outage in parts of the country and Portugal. However, it's unclear if this incident is related to the current outage.

Impact of Power Outage

The power outage has had a massive impact on daily life, with traffic lights stopping working and businesses coming to a standstill. Thousands of households are without power, and people are struggling to cope with the disruption. According to EDP, the energy company, more than 300,000 households and businesses were without power earlier today due to bad weather and strong winds affecting the north of Portugal and parts of Spain and France.

Restoration Efforts